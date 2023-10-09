Bank Robbery Suspect Wanted in Saginaw

A suspect is on the run after robbing a bank in Saginaw last Friday.

Police say the male suspect entered Chase Bank at 821 Court Street around 2:10 P.M. demanding money. It isn’t clear at this time if he had a weapon. Police say he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing the scene on foot. Police were unable to track him, even with the aid of canine units. The suspect was wearing a gray Spartans hooded sweatshirt, black or navy blue pants, sneakers and a disposable medical face mask.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (989) 759-1762 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.