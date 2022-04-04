Bank Manager Receives Prison Sentence for Embezzling from Dead Person’s Account

A 44-year-old former bank manager from Midland was sentenced in federal court Thursday, March 31 for embezzling money from a dead person.
Jeffrey Piecka, who managed a JP Morgan Chase bank, pleaded guilty last December for stealing nearly $170,000 from a customer who had a dormant account. Prosecutors say part of Piecka’s job was searching for bank accounts with little activity. An investigation revealed the man was withdrawing funds from the account after creating an online access, using the money to pay personal bills like rent, a car loan and utilities.
Piecka was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison and must pay back the money he stole to the Social Security Administration.