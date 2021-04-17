      Weather Alert

Bangor Township Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child, Getting Her Pregnant

Michael Percha
Apr 17, 2021 @ 10:00am
A 36-year-old Bay County man is charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Charles Young of Bangor Township is accused of having sex with a victim 13 years old and getting her pregnant. Police say the girl was taken for a medical exam for a health issue when staff discovered the pregnancy. The girl told police Young had been assaulting her since 2018.

Young is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 13 or younger. He’s being held on a 500 thousand dollar bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison with a mandatory minimum 25 year sentence. He has a preliminary hearing April 29.

 

