Ballot Proposals in A Few Mid-Michigan Communities for August 8

Tuesday is an election day with a few items on ballots around the area.

Tuscola County is requesting a bond proposal of $44 million to build a new jail, which officials say is absolutely necessary due to the deteriorating condition and outdated aspects of the old jail. Voters rejected the same proposal last November.

Carrolton Public Schools are asking to renew a 17.7 mill tax levy for ten years, plus a 0.3 mill increase, to continue to provide operating funds for the district. Meridian Public Schools in Midland County are asking for a $17.4 million bond proposal for facility and technology upgrades, new school buses and updating playground equipment. In Isabella County, Beal City Public Schools are also requesting a bond proposal for $11 million for facility, playground and technology upgrades, plus new buses.

Voting takes place between 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.