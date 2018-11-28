Bad Weather Fails To Stop Training Exercise From Proceeding

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says Monday’s big snowstorm failed to stop a planned airboat training exercise in McKinley Township at the Filion Road public access site.

The 20 foot vessel’s primary use is on Saginaw Bay in Huron and Tuscola  Counties in icy or marshy conditions. It’s been in service for two and a half years and was financed by a joint grant involving  the Huron and Tuscola County Sheriff’s Offices. But the boat is  owned through, operated and maintained by Huron County and its Sheriff’s personnel. The Caseville Fire Department provides  storage and most logistics during recent emergencies.

Last winter the boat responded to about a half dozen incidents including a double drowning near Rose Island in early February.

