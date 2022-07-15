Bad Axe Man Wins Fantasy 5 Jackpot

A Bad Axe man is $140,000 richer after matching all five numbers in Michigan’s Fantasy Five lottery game.
71-year-old Lawrence Talaski purchased his ticket from Rick’s and Nick’s Party Store at 20 Thompson Rd. in Bad Axe. Talaski says he buys his tickets a few times a week and always from the same store. He was shocked when he scanned the ticket with his Michigan Lottery app, which informed him he was the winner.
The winning numbers were 09-18-20-22-34. Talaski says he plans on using his winnings to pay bills, complete some home improvements and donate to a few organizations.