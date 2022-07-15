      Weather Alert

Bad Axe Man Wins Fantasy 5 Jackpot

News Desk
Jul 15, 2022 @ 5:00am
(source: Michigan Lottery)

A Bad Axe man is $140,000 richer after matching all five numbers in Michigan’s Fantasy Five lottery game.

71-year-old Lawrence Talaski purchased his ticket from Rick’s and Nick’s Party Store at 20 Thompson Rd. in Bad Axe. Talaski says he buys his tickets a few times a week and always from the same store. He was shocked when he scanned the ticket with his Michigan Lottery app, which informed him he was the winner.

The winning numbers were 09-18-20-22-34. Talaski says he plans on using his winnings to pay bills, complete some home improvements and donate to a few organizations.

Popular Posts
One Person Shot Outside Bay City Mall Theatre
Four Lakes Task Force Assessment to be Determined Tuesday
Police Investigate Body Found Inside Burned Motor Home in Saginaw
Fiancée speaks out after ex-boyfriend kills her husband-to-be
Man Critically Injured in Bay County Tree Falling Accident
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On