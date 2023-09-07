WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Backpack Giveaway at 3 Midland County Schools on Friday

By News Desk
September 7, 2023 2:00AM EDT
AT&T will deliver more than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to schools across Midland County region this Friday.

Teachers and educators will deliver the backpacks to students in need within the district. The packs will include folders, paper, pencils and other essential school supplies.
The events will take place at Central Park Elementary in Midland at noon, at Coleman Elementary in Coleman at 1:00 P.M. and at Beaverton Elementary in Beaverton at 2:00 P.M. AT&T Pioneers plan to distribute more than 3,000 backpacks across Michigan this fall.

