Baby pig rescued from Mardi Gras celebration finds new home

At a Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans, three men tossed around what looked like a football — but was a baby pig, according to a bystander. Fortunately, the witness rescued the animal from the situation and now the pig has a new home.

The alleged incident occurred in a park not far from a Mardi Gras parade earlier this month, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana. “The rowdiness, endless parades, and party-like atmosphere often lend themselves to questionable behavior – like how three grown men behaved a few days ago,” the organization’s Executive Director Jeff Dorson posted on Facebook on Monday.

After realizing the men were not throwing a Nerf football, but a small pig, the unidentified bystander “approached the men and asked for custody of the terrified piglet,” Dorson said. They consented and the man and a friend helped get the “frightened” pig to the Humane Society.

The pig was screened at a local animal hospital and a vet tech there decided to foster him, naming him Piglet.

“Let’s also be grateful that this courageous bystander stood up for Piglet. It’s a good reminder for all of us to speak up whenever needed,” Dorson wrote.

Piglet gained attention online and the Human Society began a fundraiser – selling “digital kisses” for him. So far, they’ve raised $1,600 and the proceeds will support the Humane Society in the state.

The organization said dozens of people expressed interest in adopting Piglet, but they decided he will go to State Rep. Lauren Ventrella, who owns and operates her own private farm sanctuary. “How’s that for a happy ending,” Dorson wrote in a post on Tuesday.

Ventrella confirmed to CBS News she is adopting Piglet. “I run a 14-acre farm we affectionately dubbed the ‘Futile Farm,'” she told CBS News via email. “We have one pig, 11-year-old Winston, who will be getting a little brother.”

She said she ran for office to be “a voice for the most vulnerable,” and the pig’s story is “a good reminder to always be kind, even to the least of these.”

CBS News has reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana and Dorson, as well as local police for further information about the incident.