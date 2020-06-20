Bay City Market to Get Outdoor Dining
Bay City’s City Market is opening up a sidewalk cafe on Adams Street.
The market is participating in Bay City’s Feet on the Street initiative, which closes off portions of some downtown areas to allow more people to take advantage of outdoor dining while being socially responsible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Market will now be open for regular hours Tuesday-Friday from 10:00-6:00 and on Saturday from 10:00-5:00. Adams Street Cafe will include dining, games, artwork and more and is an extension of all the businesses located within the market.
