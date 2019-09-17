Awards Presented To Bay City Safety Officers
Madison Marciniak after speaking to Bay City Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City Public Safety officials handed out awards to officers for
their work in the community over the last year during Monday’s City Commission meeting.
Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini says recognition ranged from saving the lives of drug overdose victims or people trapped in house fires to catching suspects robbing convenience stores or breaking into vehicles.
20 year old Saginaw Valley State University student Madison Marciniak personally thanked the firefighters who carried her out of a burning house on 5th Street July 29th. She’s continuing to recover from throat surgery after inhaling carbon monoxide.