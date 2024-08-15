WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Average Rate On A 30-Year Mortgage Ticks Up To 6.49%, Near Its Lowest Level In More Than A Year

By News Desk
August 15, 2024 3:32PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher this week, holding close to its lowest level in more than a year.

The rate rose to 6.49% from 6.47% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 7.09%.

Despite the modest uptick, mortgage rates are expected to keep trending lower overall this year, as signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in four years.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County
2

Inmate Dies In Midland County Jail
3

Burning Vehicle Under Investigation In Bay City
4

Motorcyclist Arrested for Driving Over 130 m.p.h. in Bay County
5

LLEAD Saginaw Host Community Dinner to Support Literacy in Saginaw