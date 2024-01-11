WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise Again

By News Desk
January 11, 2024 6:21PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose for the second time in as many weeks, climbing to its highest level in four weeks.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.66% from 6.62% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.33%.

The latest increase follows a nine-week string of declines at the end of last year that lowered the average rate after it surged in late October to 7.79%, the highest level since late 2000.

Still, the average rate remains sharply higher than just two years ago, when it was 3.45%.

