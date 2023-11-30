Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.22%, Lowest Level Since September

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the fifth week in a row, more good news for prospective homebuyers grappling with an increasingly unaffordable housing market.

The latest decline brought the average rate on a 30-year mortgage down to 7.22% from 7.29% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.49%.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage is now at the lowest level it’s been in 10 weeks, when it was 7.19%.

Still, it remains sharply higher than just two years ago, when it was around 3%.