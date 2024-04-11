Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Closer To 7%, Rising To Highest Level Since Early March
April 11, 2024 1:03PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose to its highest level in five weeks, a setback for prospective homebuyers during what’s traditionally the busiest time of the year for home sales.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.88% from 6.82% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.
A year ago, the rate averaged 6.27%.
Rates have been mostly drifting higher in recent weeks as stronger-than-expected reports on employment and inflation.
Many economists still expect that mortgage rates will ease moderately later this year, though most forecasts call for the average rate on a 30-year home loan to remain above 6%.