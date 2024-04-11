WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Closer To 7%, Rising To Highest Level Since Early March

By News Desk
April 11, 2024 1:03PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose to its highest level in five weeks, a setback for prospective homebuyers during what’s traditionally the busiest time of the year for home sales.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.88% from 6.82% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.27%.

Rates have been mostly drifting higher in recent weeks as stronger-than-expected reports on employment and inflation.

Many economists still expect that mortgage rates will ease moderately later this year, though most forecasts call for the average rate on a 30-year home loan to remain above 6%.

Popular Stories

1

Parental Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Tuscola County
2

Clare County Woman Killed In Crash
3

Home Invasion Suspect Arrested in Tuscola County
4

Saginaw Woman Injured in Thursday Night Shooting
5

Bay County Business Grows with State Grant