Automatic Expungement Program Can Benefit Those with Criminal Records

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced the start of a new program on to help Michiganders set aside certain convictions from their record.

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Nessel announced the beginning of the new Automatic Expungement Program, which is part of the state’s Clean Slate legislation. The program, run through the State Police, will automatically set aside up to two felonies from a person’s record 10 years after their sentencing or the end of their imprisonment, whichever is later. It will also expunge an unlimited number of misdemeanors punishable by less than 93 days, or up to four that carry a sentence over 93 days, after seven years.

The program will check for eligible expungements every day, and the information will be passed along to the courts.

Nessel says those with convictions who do not qualify may be able to go through the normal means of expungement. Residents can view their public records at michigan.gov/ICHAT.