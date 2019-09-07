AutoFest Returns to Frankenmuth for 36th year
Frankenmuth AutoFest 2019 (Photo Credit- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Even with a slow start because of rainy weather yesterday, the 2019 Frankenmuth Auto Fest returns for it’s 36th year!
Hundreds of classic cars to the area will be returning to the area for the 36th-year-event.
Stretching all across downtown Frankenmuth, it’s expected more than 2,500 vintage, muscle, and rarely-seen vehicles will show up throughout the weekend.
Mcdonald’s AGD Office Manager, Jill Zeddies, says most of the weekend’s festivites are planned to go down at Heritage park.
The Classic Car show and a parade down Main st. are scheduled for Saturday.
Zeddies says nearly 80,000 car enthusiasts should be walking through the city.
Entry to the events at Heritage park are 5 dollars for a day pass and 10 dollars for a full-weekend pass
For a full list of events at the Autofest you can check out their website, FrankenmuthAutoFest.net