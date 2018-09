AutoFest is back in Frankenmuth for its 35th year this weekend. Event Chairman Tony D’Anna estimates around 3,000 specialty vehicles including hot rods and “street machines” will be on hand.

D’Anna added Heritage Park will host several musical acts and there’ll be plenty of food available Saturday too.

A special tribute for veterans is planned for Sunday along with an awards ceremony around One PM.

All proceeds are earmarked for charity.