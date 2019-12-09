Autism Sensory Kits to be Donated to Local First Responders
Contents of a "Carter Kit" (photos courtesy Andrew Keller)
Local first responders will soon have a new tool to help children with autism spectrum disorder who are at the scene of an emergency. They will be getting Carter Kits, named for 5-year-old Carter Severs of Frankenmuth. His father Justin Severs is a Saginaw Township Police Detective who’s seen the need for tools like Carter Kits when first responders arrive at often chaotic and frightening scenes with a child who has autism.
The kits will have things like noise-canceling ear muffs, sunglasses, a weighted blanket, sensory toys and other fidget devices. The items help reduce the anxiety of special needs children by helping them relax and remain calm. Four local departments will be presented with Carter Kits at the Saginaw Central Fire Station at noon on Thursday.