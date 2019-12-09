      Weather Alert

Autism Sensory Kits to be Donated to Local First Responders

Ann Williams
Dec 9, 2019 @ 5:38pm
Contents of a "Carter Kit" (photos courtesy Andrew Keller)

Local first responders will soon have a new tool to help children with autism spectrum disorder who are at the scene of an emergency. They will be getting Carter Kits, named for 5-year-old Carter Severs of Frankenmuth. His father Justin Severs is a Saginaw Township Police Detective who’s seen the need for tools like Carter Kits when first responders arrive at often chaotic and frightening scenes with a child who has autism.

Carter Severs (photo courtesy Andrew Keller)

The kits will have things like noise-canceling ear muffs, sunglasses, a weighted blanket, sensory toys and other fidget devices. The items help reduce the anxiety of special needs children by helping them relax and remain calm. Four local departments will be presented with Carter Kits at the Saginaw Central Fire Station at noon on Thursday.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News