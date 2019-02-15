Autism Expert Speaks At Delta College

Courtesy Temple Grandin.com

Helping different minds succeed is the goal of someone considered a world-wide expert on autism.

Dr. Temple Grandin of  Colorado State University says parents need to work on actively socializing children by teaching them to shake hands or say please and thank you. She also thinks parents should encourage their kids to seek out odd jobs at 11 or 12 like walking a neighbor’s dog or  shoveling snow again to encourage social interaction.

Grandin herself was diagnosed with severe autism at two, but flourished under early intervention. She spoke at Delta College.

Her autism related web site is Temple Grandin.com.

