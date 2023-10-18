Authorities Still Searching for Wife from Missing Genesee County Couple after Husband Shoots Himself

A search for a missing and endangered couple from Genesee County has become a criminal investigation.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, a Saginaw County resident spotted a dark colored 2009 Ford F-150 associated with 57-year-old Steve Higgins from Flushing around 3:00 Wednesday morning and called 911. Swanson says police pulled the vehicle over and attempted to get Higgins to come out, but he refused and eventually shot himself. Higgins is not expected to survive the injury.

Police are now searching for his wife, 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter. Swanson says there were signs of a violent confrontation at the couple’s home in Flushing and in McWhirter’s white 2022 Hyundai Tuscon, which police tracked to Norwalk Ohio, but was later found back in Flushing.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw either vehicle on the side of the road or doing anything suspicious since Saturday to call 911.