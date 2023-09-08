WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Authorities Seeking Owner of Stolen Taxidermized Bear

By jonathan.dent
September 8, 2023 1:57PM EDT
Stolen Mounted Bear Recovered in Tuscola County (Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office)

Have you or anyone you know lost a bear?

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a full body bear mount believed to have been stolen from a storage unit in southern Tuscola or northern Genesee Counties. Other items recovered include compound bows and crossbows.

Anyone who believes the stolen property may be theirs is encouraged to contact Detective Josh Herman at jherm[email protected] or by calling (989)673-8161 extension 2234.

