Authorities Seek Suspects in Tuscola County Drive-By

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. at a residence on Colwood Road near Akron Road in Ellington Township. At least two suspects fired multiple gunshots from a light gray Ford passenger car then fled northbound on Colwood Road before turning west on Bay City-Forestville Road. Authorities have not said whether anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicle are asked to call (989) 673-8161 ext. 2233.