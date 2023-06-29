Authorities Searching for Teens Missing from Roscommon County
June 29, 2023 2:20PM EDT
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is working with authorities around Michigan and in Florida to find two teenage girls that were reported missing Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Tamara Perez and her sister, 13-year-old Iris Perez, were taken from their adopted home in Prudenville by an unknown person between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Officials have released an image of a white Jeep Cherokee they say is a possible suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (989) 275-5101.