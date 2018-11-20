Authorities Say Fire Of Undetermined Origin Kills One Saginaw Man

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fatal, Monday evening fire, on Saginaw’s east side. The fire at the corner of South Warren and Cherry Streets, was discovered about 6:00 p.m.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, died at a Saginaw hospital shortly after he was rescued from his burning second floor apartment by Saginaw firefighters. A man who lives in the lower level of the duplex, escaped unharmed, after being alerted of the fire by a neighbor.

The fire is the third fatal fire in Saginaw this year. Four people have died in these fires.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

More Riverfront Growth In Bay City’s Future Not Your Traditional Career Fair Saginaw Covenant Academy Offers Non-Traditional Learning to Students with Education Barriers Holiday Spirits Lifting In Saginaw Lucky Lotto 47 Winner is from Bay County Sushi Remix Opens Second Location In Bay City
Comments