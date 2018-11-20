Authorities Say Fire Of Undetermined Origin Kills One Saginaw Man

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fatal, Monday evening fire, on Saginaw’s east side. The fire at the corner of South Warren and Cherry Streets, was discovered about 6:00 p.m.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, died at a Saginaw hospital shortly after he was rescued from his burning second floor apartment by Saginaw firefighters. A man who lives in the lower level of the duplex, escaped unharmed, after being alerted of the fire by a neighbor.

The fire is the third fatal fire in Saginaw this year. Four people have died in these fires.