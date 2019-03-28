Authorities Satisfied With Plea Deal In Priest Sex Abuse Cases

Chief Assistant Saginaw County Prosecutor Mark Gaertner speaks to reporters as he sits in front of the Saginaw County logo in the Board of Commissioners chamber at the County Courthouse

Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Mark Gaertner says he’s pleased with the agreement resulting in a no

contest plea to sex abuse charges by suspended priest Robert DeLand.

Gaertner added it marked the culmination of hard work by his office and several local police agencies. Gartner says the cases Deland pled to were stronger compared to the first case that resulted in a recent acquittal by a jury. That included tape recordings of DeLand that would have been admitted into evidence.

DeLand’s no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing which could include multiple years in prison when announced April 25th by Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Darnell Jackson.

DeLand pled no contest to charges including second degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury plus gross indecency between males.