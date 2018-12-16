Authorities Investigating Suspicious Kawkawlin Township Death

State Police are investigating the Friday death of a Bay County man. Troopers said about 9:30 p.m., a passer-by spotted the body of a 24-year-old man lying next to his truck on Beaver Road, near Huron Road, north of Kawkawlin.

Investigators said the man, whose name has not been released, died of an apparent gun shot wound. An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause and time of death.

Technicians from the State Police Crime Lab in Bridgeport assisted detectives at the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), offers a cash reward for an anonymous tip about this incident. The tip can also be made on line at http://p3tips.com