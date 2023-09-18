Authorities Investigating after Body Washes up on Island in Saginaw Bay

The body of a 45-year-old man washed up on the shore of Big Charity Island in Lake Huron on Sunday.

The Arenac County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, U.S. Coast Guard, and Huron County Sheriff responded to the island around noon when the body was discovered.

Investigators say the man was boating alone on the bay and died of an accidental drowning roughly a week before being discovered.

Authorities have said the man lived in the Tawas area, but they had not released a name as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled.