Authorities Investigate Fatal Saginaw Shooting

Detectives are investigating the first murder in Saginaw this year. State Police said a 26-year-old Saginaw man died of apparent gun shot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead inside a house in the 2500 block of Lynnwood. The shooting, just before 1:00 Wednesday morning, was a drive-by shooting. There’s no suspect information. Technicians from the Michigan State Police crime lab in Bridgeport are assisting with the investigation.

The Crime Stoppers tip line offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for an anonymous tip leading to the arrest of any suspects. The tip line is 1-800-422-JAIL. Tips can also be given on line at http://p3tips.com