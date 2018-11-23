Authorities Investigate Fatal, Officer Involved Shooting

State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Clare County Sheriff deputy.

Detectives said the incident began Wednesday night with a report of a felonious assault in Clare County’s Lincoln Township.

When deputies arrived on the scene in the 1900 block of South Finley Lake Avenue, they were greeted with gunfire. A 42-year old Clare County man was pronounced dead at the scene, just before 9:30 p.m. His name has not been released.

There’s no word if the deputies were injured. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending the complete investigation of the incident.

Clare County prosecutors will review the reports to determine if the shooting was justified.