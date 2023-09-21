WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Authorities in Gladwin County Investigating Second Burglary This Week

September 21, 2023 3:00PM EDT
A second business in Gladwin County has been the victim of a burglary this week.

Monday morning, authorities responded to an orchard on M-61 in Gladwin where thieves had taken cash and a small safe. Then on Wednesday morning, deputies with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ziehm Propane business in Hay Township, also on M-61.

Investigators say sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, one or more suspects broke in, caused property damage, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call (989) 426-9284.

