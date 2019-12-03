Authorities Believe Drugs May Be Involved In I 75 Road Rage Shooting
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel describes weekend road rage shooting to reporters during a December 2 news conference. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel calls it a bizarre incident with two people in jail after a weekend I 75 shooting. Three people escaped injury after a man and woman in a second car fired an unknown number of shots at them on the Zilwaukee Bridge.
Federspiel says 30-year-old woman from northern Michigan called Saginaw County 911 about 3:30 a.m., Sunday, December 1, even though there was a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. Federspiel thinks survival and facing arrest may be reason for calling the police for help.
The incident began in the southbound I 75 rest area just north of the Bay-Saginaw county line. It ended on the exit ramp to M 13, River Road.
Saginaw County Sheriff detectives believe a drug dispute may be involved as drug paraphernalia was found in both cars.
Investigators are seeking assault with intent to murder charges against a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. Both suspects are from Grand Traverse County. They face arraignment in Saginaw County District Court on Tuesday, December 3.
Two men and a woman from Kalkaska and Montcalm Counties were not injured by the gunfire.