WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

August’s Supermoon Is The First Of Four Lunar Spectacles

By News Desk
August 20, 2024 7:06AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Monday’s supermoon is the first of four this year.

That’s when a full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth, making it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the night sky.

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.

October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

A supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth.

This usually happens only three or four times a year, and the supermoons appear consecutively.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County
2

Motorcyclist Arrested for Driving Over 130 m.p.h. in Bay County
3

Saginaw Township Man Charged after Allegedly Writing Threatening Message
4

Woman Charged In Fatal Saginaw Township Hit-and-Run
5

Propane Truck Crash Prompts Evacuation In Midland County