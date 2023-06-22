Auburn Cornfest Cancelled

The city of Auburn has cancelled Cornfest this year.

The announcement was made by the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. A law firm representing the Chamber says a group called AIM failed to submit the necessary paperwork to the city, failing to address concerns about security, safety, property ownership and parking. The concerns by the Chamber stem from the event that took place last year when more than 8,000 people attended, causing the issues to arise.

The Chamber also says a deed to the property where the event was held, jointly owned by the Chamber and the Auburn Jaycees, was fraudulently transferred to the Jaycees for a dollar without any legal authorization from the Chamber. The Chamber says that matter still has not been resolved.