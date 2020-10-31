Auburn City Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19; City Hall Closes Temporarily
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A coronavirus quarantine has closed a local city hall.
An employee with Auburn City Hall recently tested positive for the virus, prompting the quarantine of 14 other staff members, including the clerk, the treasurer, the city manager, DPW staff and maintenance workers. Bay County Clerk Cynthia Luczak says, however, voters will still be able to cast their ballots at city hall on Election Day.
The building is being deep cleaned and sanitized, and election workers and inspectors will still be available.