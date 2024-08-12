Auburn Chamber Makes Plans for 2025 Cornfest

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce says plans are in the works to bring back Cornfest next year.

After 2 years of the festival being held in Midland due to uncertainty within Cornfest leadership and a dispute over the festival grounds being sold, a judge ruled in favor of the chamber’s established leadership last month. The chamber says Cornfest will make its return to Auburn June 19th through 22nd, 2025.

Although the event is usually held in July, the earlier dates for next year were chosen to fit the availability of some vendors, with fireworks, live music, carnival rides, and more. The festival is expected to return to its normal schedule in 2026.