Attractions Abound Around Grounds Of Dow GLBI

Dave Maurer
Jul 14, 2022 @ 4:03am

Planners of this year’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA Golf tournament packed the schedule with many events and attractions.  One of the eye catching displays is the Dow sponsored Race Car parked near the start of the golf course at Midland Country Club.

Dow also brought in an interactive STEM unit to attract young people for future jobs in Science, Technology and Engineering.  There are many engaging activities for youngsters and a number of health-related tents along the walkway.

Veterans and active duty military members can attend the tournament for free and have a special reserved seating and dining area.  Admission for the remaining three days of the tournament is only $10 a day and those under 17 get in free with an adult admission.

Details on the many offerings and highlights on the golf competition are available on the website DowGLBI.com

