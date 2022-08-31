Attorney General Charges Troopers, Saginaw Officers for Actions During March Traffic Stop

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessels’s office has charged two Michigan State Troopers and two Saginaw Police Officers for their actions during a March traffic stop in Saginaw. State troopers Bram Schroeder and Zachary Tebedo and Saginaw officers Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez have all been arraigned in 70th District Court in Saginaw.

Nessel’s office said Schroeder allegedly used excessive force to make an arrest while on patrol with Tebedo. Schroeder and Tebedo stopped Vance Martin for failure to signal and speeding. The AG’s office said Martin appeared to be intoxicated and was uncooperative upon troopers trying to arrest him for suspected drunk driving.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that Schroeder assaulted Martin while he was handcuffed, knocking him unconscious. Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was called to evaluate Martin and then left the scene. They said Schroeder again assaulted Martin while attempting to secure him in the back of an MSP vehicle. Martin was taken to the Saginaw Police Department and then to a local hospital.

Engelhart and Vasquez were also present on the scene after responding to provide secondary support.

“Law enforcement officers are duty-bound to uphold the law, not violate it,” said Nessel. “It is incumbent upon those who wear a badge to ensure trust in public service and act when they witness a fellow officer committing a crime.”

Trooper Schroeder is charged with:

one count of misconduct in office in violation of MCL 750.505, a five-year felony;

one count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81A, a one-year misdemeanor.

Tebedo, Engelhart, and Vasquez are each charged with one count of willful neglect of duty in violation of MCL 750.478, a one-year misdemeanor, for their failure to intervene to stop the assault on Martin.