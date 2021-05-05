Attempted Mt. Pleasant Robbery Stopped by Clerk
(Alpha Media file photo)
A clerk foiled an armed robbery attempt at a Mt. Pleasant convenience store Tuesday, May 4.
The incident took place at a store in the area of Isabella and Broadway roads around 1:40 a.m. Police say the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket and demanded money. However, the clerk told police he also had a handgun for self defense, which caused the suspect to flee from the store. He was last seen heading west.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing with a face mask and a white knitted cap and gloves. Please call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department if you have any information.