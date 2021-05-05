      Weather Alert

Attempted Mt. Pleasant Robbery Stopped by Clerk

Michael Percha
May 5, 2021 @ 8:39am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A clerk foiled an armed robbery attempt at a Mt. Pleasant convenience store Tuesday, May 4.

The incident took place at a store in the area of Isabella and Broadway roads around 1:40 a.m. Police say the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket and demanded money. However, the clerk told police he also had a handgun for self defense, which caused the suspect to flee from the store. He was last seen heading west.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing with a face mask and a white knitted cap and gloves. Please call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department if you have any information.

Popular Posts
Saginaw GM Plant Lays Off Third Shift Workers
MidMichigan Health Investing $300,000 in Bay County EZCare Facility
Reese Prom Attendees Test Positive for COVID-19
Covenant Healthcare, MidMichigan Health-Midland Get "A" Grades From National Safety Group
Detroit Man Arraigned in Isabella County Shooting
Sports News