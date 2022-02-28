ATM Ripped From the Ground in Saginaw Twp Similar to Genesee County Thefts

A day after two ATMs went missing in Genesee county, a Saginaw Township credit union is reporting someone stole a machine of its own.
Saginaw Township police are investigating the theft of an ATM from United Financial Credit Union at 4685 State St. around 3:20am this past Sunday.
Officers responded to the Credit Union finding one of the drive-thru ATMs missing, with its its electrical wiring ripped from the ground.
The ATM theft appears similar or related to thefts in Genesee County at two different PCF Banks in Swartz Creek and Flint Township on Saturday
Police Chief Scott Malace says the machine was dragged several blocks, about a half-mile, through the neighborhood before it was abandoned on South Westwood street: where some of the money was removed, and some was left scattered on the ground.
As of this morning, police have no suspects, but Malace says the department is working with the Michigan State police.
Anyone with information on the Saginaw Township ATM thefts call 989-793-2310. Those with information about the two Genesee County incidents may call 810-732-1111 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-5245.