Atlanta police continue investigation into deadly spa shootings

Authorities in Atlanta held a press conference Thursday to give an update on the investigation into the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas. Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot and killed Tuesday, and another man was wounded.

Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the names of the victims wouldn’t be released yet as authorities are still working to confirm their identities and notify their families.

He also said the investigation remains active and that police are aiming for a “successful prosecution” of the “lone killer.”

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is in custody for the shootings at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County and two Atlanta businesses, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, which are across the street from each other. He was charged Wednesday with eight counts of murder.

Hampton said Long had purchased the gun the same day as the shootings.

The killings sparked fear and outrage in the Asian American community, which has faced a dramatic spike in violence during the coronavirus pandemic. Hampton said the Atlanta Police Department continues to lend its support to the Asian American community.

On Wednesday, investigators said Long claimed that the attack was not racially motivated, but also said it was still too early to rule out a hate crime. Long told investigators he had a “sex addiction” and viewed the spas as a temptation he wanted to eliminate, officials said.