Athlete who drowned during swimming part of CrossFit Games in Fort Worth identified

FORT WORTH – A CrossFit Games athlete who drowned Thursday morning in Marine Creek Lake has been identified.

Lazar Ðukić, 28, of Serbia, died during the swimming portion of individual event No. 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and CrossFit CEO Don Faul.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to help Fort Worth police after the athlete went underwater around 8 a.m. and didn’t come up, according to Craig Trojacek, a fire department spokesperson.

With assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department dive team and drones, the body was recovered about an hour later, Trojacek said.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the city has coordinated mental health and grief counselors to support those who might need it.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a CrossFit athlete during a CrossFit Games swimming event this morning,” Parker said. “Our hearts go out to the athlete’s family, friends, and the entire CrossFit community.”

We are devastated by the passing of Lazar Đukić. Our hearts are with Lazar’s entire family, friends, and fellow athletes. Out of respect for the family and in cooperation with the Fort Worth Police Department, we will share updates when possible. pic.twitter.com/KkjY5zuGRT — The CrossFit Games (@CrossFitGames) August 8, 2024

CBS News Texas’ chopper was over the lake and saw first responders pulling a body out of the water and putting it in a bodybag.

Faul said the rest of Thursday’s events and activities were canceled.

“The well-being of our competitors is our first priority and we are heart broken by this tragic event,” CrossFit posted on social media.

CrossFit is working closely with investigators as the community comes to terms with a young life taken too soon.

“There’s a lot of people in the community who are hurting right now that are really sad and knew the athlete well,” Faul said. “They loved and respected this person. A lot of people are mourning. We want to do everything we can to support the community, to support the family.”

A GoFundMe established for Ðukić’s family has raised more than $140,000.

Meanwhile, Faul said his organization received a permit and certificate of insurance from the Tarrant Regional Water District

“For an event like this, we have a fully documented safety plan,” Faul said. “As you know, we had safety personnel on site throughout the event.”

This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.

The 2024 CrossFit Games kicked off on Thursday and had been expected to continue through Sunday. Specific details about the games are no longer listed on CrossFit’s website.