Atherton Schools Face More Threats

For a second time a school district in Burton is facing threats of violence.

Atherton schools reopened Monday after Airdropped threats were made last week, and this week, more threats came through student smart phones through the AirDrop feature. At around 11:10 a.m. administrators placed the school on lockdown and police were notified. A short time later another threat was sent to students containing a list of first names, including students and staff members as targets of violence.

The district instituted new security measures this week, including metal detectors, armed security guards, and mandated clear backpacks for all students to use inside the building. The threats follow the announcement of charges against band and choir teacher Jerry Cutting, who was arrested and charged on October 24th with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a female student.