At least one winning ticket sold for $630 million Powerball jackpot

At least one winning ticket was sold for Powerball’s $630 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

It was unclear where it was purchased or whether it was bought by one person or more.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 6-14-25-33 and 46, and the Powerball number was 17. The drawing’s Power Play multiplier was 2.

Wednesday night’s jackpot was the seventh biggest in Powerball history.

Lottery officials originally estimated the jackpot at $610 million but they said Wednesday it had jumped to $630 million because of “fast-growing sales across the country.”

No one had won a Powerball jackpot since Oct. 4, when one player won $699.8 million. That was Powerball’s fifth-largest and the seventh-largest for any lottery in the United States. Saturday’s drawing will surpass that mark, and the jackpot could vault into the top three.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday night, and the jackpot will start at $20 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.