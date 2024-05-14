At least 8 people killed, dozens injured in Florida bus crash

▶ Watch Video: At least 8 people killed in Florida bus crash, dozens injured

At least eight people were killed in a bus crash on a Florida highway Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the highway patrol, the bus collided with a pickup truck on state road 40 in Marion County, which is located south of Gainesville and northwest of Orlando.

Approximately 40 people, including the truck driver, were taken to area hospitals after the crash on the outskirts of Dunnellon, Florida, Highway Patrol Lt. Pat Riordan said during a news conference. Some of the injured were in very serious condition, Riordan said.

The crash involved a bus transporting about 53 farmworkers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck, the highway patrol said in a statement to CBS News.

The retired school bus was traveling west on the highway and the pickup truck was going east when the truck moved toward the center line at around 6:35 a.m., Riordan said.

The bus and truck collided in “a sideswipe-type manner,” Riordan said. The collision sent the bus off the road and it went through a fence and hit a tree before it overturned.

It wasn’t immediately known why the truck moved toward the center line, Riordan said.

More than 30 ambulances responded to the crash scene, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told reporters.

The bus was taking the workers to a farm in the area, Riordan said. Woods said the farmworkers are migrants with documentation.

“Everything that I have been told at this point, they all have what they need to be here,” Woods said. “There’s no reason for me to be involved with these individuals. They’re hardworking individuals, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with them being here.”

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Bárcena said on social media that some Mexicans were involved in the crash. Woods said a language barrier was one of the challenges in conducting the investigation but authorities have bilingual personnel to translate.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on social media the part of the highway where the crash occurred would be shut down for most of the day.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash. Riordan said investigators will need at least six months to conduct the investigation.