WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

At least 7 shot in Boston, police say

By CBS News
August 26, 2023 11:12AM EDT
Share

Seven people were shot in Boston on Saturday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

The situation unfolded around 7:44 a.m. local time on Saturday. Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue after a report of multiple people shot.

Seven victims were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Firearms were recovered and arrests were made, according to police. Additional details regarding arrests was not available.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Popular Stories

1

Carrollton Township Man Accused of Threatening Teen in Seattle
2

Saginaw Township to Host "Tournament of the Township"
3

Huron County Man Hurt in Tractor Accident
4

Michigan State Police Unveil Update to Beacon Bubble
5

Suspect Shot by State Police in Saginaw