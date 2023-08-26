At least 7 shot in Boston, police say

Seven people were shot in Boston on Saturday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

The situation unfolded around 7:44 a.m. local time on Saturday. Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue after a report of multiple people shot.

Seven victims were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Firearms were recovered and arrests were made, according to police. Additional details regarding arrests was not available.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.