At least 7 dead in multi-vehicle pileup in Utah sandstorm

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a 22-vehicle pileup during a sand or dust storm on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, Utah on Sunday, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports. There were several children among the dead, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Rhoden told the station.

The “series of crashes” happened just before 5 p.m. Multiple ground and air ambulances were dispatched to transport crash victims for medical treatment.

Five of the seven people killed in the crash were in one vehicle. Two others who lost their lives were in another vehicle, Rhoden said.

At least 10 people were transported to hospitals. Three were reported in critical condition.

“I can’t remember in recent memory of (a crash) being this large, with this many vehicles and this many fatalities,” Rhoden said.

“We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides,” he added. “One of the vehicles that was pulling a trailer, the trailer has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway.”

I-15 was still partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was rerouted around the crash site.

Kanosh is about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City.