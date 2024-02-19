At least 5 shot in Waffle House in Indianapolis, police say

At least five people were shot at a Waffle House in Indianapolis early Monday morning and at least one of them was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV cites the city’s police department as saying officers were called to the restaurant on a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located at least five apparent gunshot victims, police said.

There was no initial word on the other four victims’ condition, how the shooting unfolded or the whereabouts of any suspect or suspects.