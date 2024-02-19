WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

At least 5 shot in Waffle House in Indianapolis, police say

By CBS News
February 19, 2024 3:01AM EST
Share

At least five people were shot at a Waffle House in Indianapolis early Monday morning and at least one of them was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV cites the city’s police department as saying officers were called to the restaurant on a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located at least five apparent gunshot victims, police said.

There was no initial word on the other four victims’ condition, how the shooting unfolded or the whereabouts of any suspect or suspects.

Popular Stories

1

Drugs, Guns, Cash, and Vehicles Seized in Tuesday Morning Drug Trafficking Bust in Saginaw
2

Clio Man Serving 48-Year Sentence Pleads No Contest to Additional CSC Charges
3

Pole Barn Fire In Bangor Township Under Investigation
4

21-Year-Old Wins $500,000 on Ticket Purchased in Saginaw
5

Freeland Woman Arrested In Online Stolen Merchandise Scam