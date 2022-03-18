At least 5 killed in massive crash involving 20 tractor-trailers

▶ Watch Video: At least five killed in Missouri pileup

At least five people were killed and several more were injured after a crash involving approximately 70 vehicles occurred in Mississippi County, Missouri, on Thursday, local officials said. The crash closed both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 57, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash first occurred around 8 a.m,, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. Officials are currently investigating whether foggy conditions present played a role in the pileup.

The Mississippi County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that six people died in the crash, but on Friday it lowered the death toll to five.

A photo of the scene in Mississippi County. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

“We are asking for all unnecessary traffic to still avoid the area at this time to allow emergency personnel through,” the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this terrible incident.”

It’s not yet clear how many people were injured. At least 13 miles of Interstate 57, between Charleston, Missouri, and the Illinois state line, were closed.

Patients have been sent to at least three different hospitals in the area, and at least 12 ambulances and two air ambulances were called to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.