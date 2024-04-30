At least 3 officers killed in Charlotte shooting

▶ Watch Video: Multiple officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

At least three law enforcement officers were killed in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, while trying to serve a warrant Monday afternoon, police said. A suspect was killed in a shootout with police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced during a news conference.

“Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement,” Jennings told reporters.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force comprised of officers from multiple agencies was attempting to serve a warrant on an individual for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in east Charlotte when the shooting started, Jennings said.

When officers approached the individual at a residence, they were met with gunfire and then returned fire, hitting the individual, Jennings said. The person was later pronounced dead in the front yard.

More gunfire came from inside the residence as officers approached the individual, setting off a long standoff, Jennings said.

When the standoff was over, a female and a 17-year-old were found inside the residence and were brought to a police station as persons of interest, Jennings said. Investigators were trying to determine what happened inside the residence. Police believe there were two shooters involved in the incident, including the individual killed in the initial shootout, Jennings said.

Eight officers in total were shot, Jennings said. The Marshals Service said a deputy U.S. marshal was killed. Jennings didn’t identify all of the agencies involved in Monday’s operation, saying that family members needed to be notified about the slain officers.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who responded to the shooting were shot, including one who was in critical condition, Jennings said. Police said on social media the other wounded officer was from an assisting agency.

“Unfortunately today was something tragic that we never want to see,” Jennings said.

President Biden spoke with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and “expressed his condolences and support for the community,” the White House said in a statement.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, “The Justice Department is heartbroken by the deaths of three of our own law enforcement colleagues, and we extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones as they grieve this unfathomable loss.”

Tyler Wilson told CBS affiliate WBTV he was working at home when he heard officers calling for someone to come out of a neighboring house.

“After that, it was just chaos,” Wilson told the station. “There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms. There was a officer got drug by his arms through our house. I don’t know if he was shot or if he injured himself. It’s been pretty crazy. It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout.”

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene.