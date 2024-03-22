At least 2 killed, several injured in crash involving school bus in Texas

At least two people were killed and several more injured when a school bus carrying more than three dozen prekindergarten students Friday afternoon was involved in a crash on a highway in Bastrop County, Texas, east of Austin, state officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to CBS News that the incident involved a school bus, a concrete truck and a third vehicle on State Highway 21. Multiple patients were airlifted to area hospitals, officials said.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District confirmed in a statement that the school bus was carrying pre-K students from Tom Green Elementary School returning from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo when a “serious accident” occurred.

The bus was carrying 44 students and 11 adults at the time of the crash, the district said.

A little before 3 p.m. local time, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported on social media that it was responding to a bus rollover with more “than 40 patients involved.”

No further details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.